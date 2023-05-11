Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] Is Currently -5.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYA] loss -5.67% or -1.06 points to close at $17.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3556267 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Liberty Global Reports Q1 2023 Results.

Continued commercial momentum in Q1 across our FMC Champions, including a strong broadband performance in the U.K.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Announced intentions to buyout remaining Telenet stake and redomicile to Bermuda.

It opened the trading session at $19.00, the shares rose to $19.07 and dropped to $17.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LBTYA points out that the company has recorded -4.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LBTYA reached to a volume of 3556267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYA shares is $29.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Liberty Global plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBTYA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for LBTYA stock

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.31. With this latest performance, LBTYA shares dropped by -10.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.59 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 18.57 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYA is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYA] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Liberty Global plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Liberty Global plc [LBTYA]

There are presently around $2,770 million, or 91.40% of LBTYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYA stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 32,062,554, which is approximately -6.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,759,828 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.08 million in LBTYA stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $126.91 million in LBTYA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYA] by around 21,039,563 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,516,716 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 124,480,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,037,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYA stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,677,229 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,332,962 shares during the same period.