KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE: MODG] loss -13.12% or -2.84 points to close at $18.80 with a heavy trading volume of 11191544 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $20.50, the shares rose to $20.68 and dropped to $17.61, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MODG points out that the company has recorded 0.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -11.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, MODG reached to a volume of 11191544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MODG shares is $33.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MODG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for MODG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for MODG stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.58. With this latest performance, MODG shares dropped by -16.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MODG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.33 for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.95, while it was recorded at 21.36 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +60.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for MODG is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.96. Additionally, MODG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG] managed to generate an average of $4,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MODG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. go to 12.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [MODG]

There are presently around $2,730 million, or 80.80% of MODG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MODG stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 21,175,226, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,280,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $306.07 million in MODG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $248.12 million in MODG stock with ownership of nearly 1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. [NYSE:MODG] by around 15,331,820 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 12,755,185 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 117,132,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,219,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MODG stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,337,787 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,862,950 shares during the same period.