Jefferies slashes price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] – find out why.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CRVS] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.32, while the highest price level was $2.34. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Updated interim results from CPI-818 Phase 1/1b clinical trial continues to support potential of ITK inhibition and the ALC biomarker in T cell lymphoma.

Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 101.18 percent and weekly performance of 51.33 percent. The stock has been moved at 101.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 111.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 248.56K shares, CRVS reached to a volume of 8545997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRVS shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $4, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CRVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

CRVS stock trade performance evaluation

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.33. With this latest performance, CRVS shares gained by 37.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.44 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9352, while it was recorded at 1.3310 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8952 for the last 200 days.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.49.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CRVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37 million, or 47.70% of CRVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRVS stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 6,943,654, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADAMS STREET PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,275,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in CRVS stocks shares; and CHI ADVISORS LLC, currently with $4.08 million in CRVS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CRVS] by around 613,867 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,340,466 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 19,391,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,346,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRVS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 569,742 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 91,805 shares during the same period.