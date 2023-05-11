Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS] moved down -12.36: Why It’s Important

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: IAS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -12.36% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.69%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 9:04 PM that Integral Ad Science Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock by investment funds affiliated with Vista Equity Partners (the “Selling Stockholders”) at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of IAS’s common stock from the Selling Stockholders.

IAS is not offering any shares of common stock in this offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders but will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions.

Over the last 12 months, IAS stock rose by 39.01%. The one-year Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.15. The average equity rating for IAS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.25 billion, with 154.31 million shares outstanding and 153.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 495.95K shares, IAS stock reached a trading volume of 5165629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAS shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IAS stock. On March 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IAS shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAS in the course of the last twelve months was 27.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

IAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, IAS shares dropped by -3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.55 for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.28, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [IAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,244 million, or 99.20% of IAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAS stocks are: VISTA EQUITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 94,380,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ADVISORS, INC., holding 22,722,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.93 million in IAS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $72.3 million in IAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

60 institutional holders increased their position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:IAS] by around 4,540,858 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,343,061 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 137,931,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,815,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,168,854 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,785 shares during the same period.