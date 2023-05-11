iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] fell -46.87% so far this year. What now?

iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] gained 82.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.34 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that iMedia Brands Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Non-Compliance Notice.

The NASDAQ Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s shares of common stock, though NASDAQ will broadcast an indicator over its market data dissemination network noting the Company’s noncompliance. If the Company remains noncompliant with the Rule at the end of the 180-day exception period, the Company’s shares of common stock will be subject to delisting from NASDAQ.

iMedia Brands Inc. represents 29.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.53 million with the latest information. IMBI stock price has been found in the range of $0.1914 to $0.4495.

If compared to the average trading volume of 227.45K shares, IMBI reached a trading volume of 15219493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMBI shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for iMedia Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for IMBI stock

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.14. With this latest performance, IMBI shares dropped by -34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4464, while it was recorded at 0.2157 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7021 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.01. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.50.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.10% of IMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMBI stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,657,047, which is approximately 26.208% of the company’s market cap and around 14.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 717,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in IMBI stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.16 million in IMBI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iMedia Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:IMBI] by around 521,609 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,061,928 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,885,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,469,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMBI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,201 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,245 shares during the same period.