Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain 15.86% so far this year. What now?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 79.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.59. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Buyer Waives All Contingencies on $14,250,000 Sale of Townhomes.

Mills Crossing will provide affordable housing to Kitsap County area residents.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17600684 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at 72.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 41.38%.

The market cap for HCDI stock reached $8.50 million, with 0.72 million shares outstanding and 0.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 190.25K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 17600684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.80.

How has HCDI stock performed recently?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 89.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.08 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 13.67 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.95 and a Gross Margin at -3.36. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.34.

Insider trade positions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.60% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,467, which is approximately -3.662% of the company’s market cap and around 25.45% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 6,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in HCDI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $21000.0 in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly -0.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harbor Custom Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 1,697 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 25,275 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,875 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 579 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 24,199 shares during the same period.