Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] stock Upgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $46

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] closed the trading session at $34.49 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.05, while the highest price level was $34.82. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that HALOZYME REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS.

Revenue Increased 38% YOY to $162.1 million; GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.29 and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.471.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.38 percent and weekly performance of 6.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, HALO reached to a volume of 3536368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $52.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while SVB Securities analysts kept a Market Perform rating on HALO stock. On December 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HALO shares from 53 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 19.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

HALO stock trade performance evaluation

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, HALO shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.42 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.68, while it was recorded at 31.44 for the last single week of trading, and 45.54 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.85 and a Gross Margin at +72.36. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.62.

Return on Total Capital for HALO is now 21.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 110.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 887.00. Additionally, HALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 879.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] managed to generate an average of $514,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 29.00%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,373 million, or 97.66% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,215,726, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,303,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.85 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $246.29 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly 16.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 8,163,577 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 12,232,640 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 106,400,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,796,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,525,003 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,402,810 shares during the same period.