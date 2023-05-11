H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Versus Systems Inc. [VS] – find out why.

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.05% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.04%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Versus Systems Secures New U.S. Patent for Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence System.

Versus New Patent Covers ML and AI Applications for In-Game Rewards and Advertising.

Over the last 12 months, VS stock dropped by -93.67%. The average equity rating for VS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.75 million, with 2.38 million shares outstanding and 1.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, VS stock reached a trading volume of 20536021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

VS Stock Performance Analysis:

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.04. With this latest performance, VS shares gained by 30.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.98 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6379, while it was recorded at 0.6400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2348 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Versus Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1238.38. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1769.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -113.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -143.53.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 10,884, which is approximately 906.846% of the company’s market cap and around 1.45% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 8,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in VS stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $1000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 18,394 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 44,442 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 41,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,000 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 44,442 shares during the same period.