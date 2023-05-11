H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] – find out why.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] price surged by 0.68 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Chiesi Global Rare Diseases and Protalix BioTherapeutics Announce FDA Approval of ELFABRIO® (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj) for the Treatment of Fabry Disease.

PEGylated enzyme replacement therapy designed to provide long half-life

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a business unit of the Chiesi Group established to deliver innovative therapies and solutions for people affected by rare diseases, and Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American:PLX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx®, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved ELFABRIO (pegunigalsidase alfa-iwxj) in the United States for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease.

A sum of 7658996 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.65M shares. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.10 and dropped to a low of $2.83 until finishing in the latest session at $2.94.

The one-year PLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.4. The average equity rating for PLX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64.

PLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 180.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.33, while it was recorded at 3.11 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.32 and a Gross Margin at +58.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.33.

Return on Total Capital for PLX is now -51.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.27. Additionally, PLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 146.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] managed to generate an average of -$75,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 19.60% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,413,487, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.99% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD, holding 244,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in PLX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.66 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly 91.641% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 457,891 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 252,001 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,015,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,725,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,915 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 235,682 shares during the same period.