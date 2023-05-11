Guardant Health Inc. [GH] is 1.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] gained 14.92% or 3.58 points to close at $27.57 with a heavy trading volume of 3914387 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Guardant Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q1 revenue increased 34% year over year driven by clinical volume growth of 45%.

It opened the trading session at $25.99, the shares rose to $28.38 and dropped to $25.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GH points out that the company has recorded -41.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, GH reached to a volume of 3914387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $60 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on GH stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GH shares from 65 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16.

Trading performance analysis for GH stock

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.56. With this latest performance, GH shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.05, while it was recorded at 24.33 for the last single week of trading, and 39.06 for the last 200 days.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guardant Health Inc. [GH]

There are presently around $2,552 million, or 94.00% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,306,494, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,040,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $249.24 million in GH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $216.48 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 27.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 11,758,389 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 12,017,638 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 68,805,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,581,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,359,086 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,846,394 shares during the same period.