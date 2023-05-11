GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain 25.26% so far this year. What now?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 32.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.91. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GrowGeneration Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net Revenue of $57 million Represents Sequential Improvement from Prior Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3700144 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GrowGeneration Corp. stands at 9.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.81%.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $273.98 million, with 60.94 million shares outstanding and 57.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.83K shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 3700144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $5.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price from $7 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. On January 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GRWG shares from 30 to 12.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.48. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 43.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.25 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.51, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.40 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.40 and a Gross Margin at +19.10. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.87.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now -11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.57. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of -$359,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $128 million, or 47.40% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,090,601, which is approximately 14.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,050,473 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.89 million in GRWG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.88 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly 17.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 4,737,205 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 3,893,154 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 17,386,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,016,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,336,978 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 765,348 shares during the same period.