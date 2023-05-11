Franchise Group Inc. [FRG] is 23.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Franchise Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FRG] gained 1.49% on the last trading session, reaching $29.33 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:09 AM that Franchise Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

The Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.46875 per share to the Company’s Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred stockholders. The cash dividend will be paid on or about July 17, 2023 to holders of record of the Company’s Series A preferred stock on the close of business on July 3, 2023. FRG management was unable to recommend that the Board of Directors declare a regular quarterly common stock dividend this quarter due to restrictions in FRG’s credit agreements. FRG’s credit agreements permit dividends so long as the Company’s leverage ratio remains below a specified level, and the Company is currently in excess of this level.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Franchise Group Inc. represents 36.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $998.69 million with the latest information. FRG stock price has been found in the range of $29.21 to $29.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 421.09K shares, FRG reached a trading volume of 16925947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franchise Group Inc. [FRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRG shares is $36.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Franchise Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $33 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Franchise Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while CJS Securities analysts kept a Market Outperform rating on FRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franchise Group Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

Trading performance analysis for FRG stock

Franchise Group Inc. [FRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, FRG shares gained by 5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.46 for Franchise Group Inc. [FRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.52, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.85 for the last 200 days.

Franchise Group Inc. [FRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franchise Group Inc. [FRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.51 and a Gross Margin at +40.65. Franchise Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for FRG is now 10.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franchise Group Inc. [FRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 647.60. Additionally, FRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 522.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franchise Group Inc. [FRG] managed to generate an average of -$4,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Franchise Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Franchise Group Inc. [FRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franchise Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franchise Group Inc. [FRG]

There are presently around $548 million, or 81.70% of FRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 1,943,872, which is approximately 7.045% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,872,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.13 million in FRG stocks shares; and ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, currently with $39.42 million in FRG stock with ownership of nearly -3.012% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franchise Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Franchise Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FRG] by around 2,061,852 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,491,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 13,411,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,964,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 652,478 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,662 shares during the same period.