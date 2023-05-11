Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] moved down -5.82: Why It’s Important

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] traded at a low on 05/10/23, posting a -5.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.56. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:07 PM that Fortuna to strengthen its presence in West Africa with the acquisition of Chesser Resources.

The acquisition of Chesser will expand Fortuna’s presence in West Africa to include the preliminary economic assessment stage Diamba Sud Gold Project (“Diamba Sud”) in Senegal, one of the new and emerging gold discoveries in the region. Chesser holds tenements covering approximately 872 km2 of prospective ground located in close proximity to and sharing similar geologic features with tier one gold mines owned by Barrick Gold and B2Gold located in Mali. Diamba Sud itself comprises four open pitable high-grade gold deposits, along with numerous targets yet to be tested. Fortuna will prioritize exploration to expand the mineral resource before advancing Diamba Sud to development stage.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5417942 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stands at 4.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $1.03 billion, with 290.69 million shares outstanding and 286.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 5417942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83.

How has FSM stock performed recently?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.66, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.26 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.18 and a Gross Margin at +20.98. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.76.

Return on Total Capital for FSM is now 5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.32. Additionally, FSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Insider trade positions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]

There are presently around $299 million, or 38.29% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 33,098,915, which is approximately 9.872% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 7,956,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.32 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.2 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly -1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 13,282,287 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,941,718 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 62,805,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,029,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,008,208 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 807,020 shares during the same period.