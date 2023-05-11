For RingCentral Inc. [RNG], Analyst sees a rise to $35. What next?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.94%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM that RingCentral Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1’23 results exceed high end of guidance across key metrics.

Over the last 12 months, RNG stock dropped by -55.87%. The one-year RingCentral Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.46. The average equity rating for RNG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.82 billion, with 95.67 million shares outstanding and 84.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, RNG stock reached a trading volume of 8437021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $49.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for RingCentral Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

RNG Stock Performance Analysis:

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.94. With this latest performance, RNG shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.57 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.65, while it was recorded at 26.98 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RingCentral Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RingCentral Inc. [RNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.40 and a Gross Margin at +67.73. RingCentral Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.22.

Return on Total Capital for RNG is now -21.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -689.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.79. Additionally, RNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RingCentral Inc. [RNG] managed to generate an average of -$225,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to 27.35%.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,489 million, or 99.70% of RNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,964,077, which is approximately 31.01% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,747,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.36 million in RNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $190.25 million in RNG stock with ownership of nearly -6.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RingCentral Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in RingCentral Inc. [NYSE:RNG] by around 17,023,996 shares. Additionally, 199 investors decreased positions by around 17,121,874 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 47,985,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,131,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,731,867 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,687,787 shares during the same period.