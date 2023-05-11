For Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE: JXN] price plunged by -15.90 percent to reach at -$5.49. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Jackson Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

A sum of 3757929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.13M shares. Jackson Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $30.02 and dropped to a low of $26.70 until finishing in the latest session at $29.04.

The one-year JXN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.19. The average equity rating for JXN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JXN shares is $41.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Jackson Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Jackson Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on JXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jackson Financial Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 55.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for JXN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.44.

JXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, JXN shares dropped by -21.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.87, while it was recorded at 33.40 for the last single week of trading, and 35.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jackson Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.65. Jackson Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.15.

Return on Total Capital for JXN is now 79.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.17. Additionally, JXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] managed to generate an average of $1,462,644 per employee.

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,914 million, or 92.60% of JXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,471,993, which is approximately 6.732% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,411,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.19 million in JXN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $164.34 million in JXN stock with ownership of nearly 3.775% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jackson Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE:JXN] by around 6,956,186 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 10,181,600 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 48,768,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,906,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JXN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,674,546 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 588,825 shares during the same period.