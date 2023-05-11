For Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] surged by $5.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $65.96 during the day while it closed the day at $63.34. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:40 PM that Darling Ingredients Announces Executive Management Team Changes.

Matt Jansen named Chief Operating Officer, North America.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Darling Ingredients Inc. stock has also gained 11.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAR stock has declined by -3.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.92% and gained 1.20% year-on date.

The market cap for DAR stock reached $9.69 billion, with 160.38 million shares outstanding and 158.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 3774294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $91.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $90 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.91. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.18, while it was recorded at 58.44 for the last single week of trading, and 67.13 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 42.99%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,603 million, or 97.40% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,861,535, which is approximately 17.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.17% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,150,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in DAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $343.77 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly 18.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

302 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 16,070,070 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 14,584,869 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 120,948,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,603,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,742,093 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,089,375 shares during the same period.