For Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.59 during the day while it closed the day at $3.53. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Friday, May 12, 2023. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, Mr. Whelan, and Mr. Routledge, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

Coeur Mining Inc. stock has also gained 3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CDE stock has declined by -1.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.84% and gained 5.06% year-on date.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $1.15 billion, with 282.92 million shares outstanding and 276.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 5011051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.22. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 3.43 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.44 and a Gross Margin at +0.31. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.26.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -3.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.02. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$37,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $666 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 29,788,157, which is approximately 15.069% of the company’s market cap and around 1.73% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,152,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.84 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $90.59 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 16,885,129 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 16,382,389 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 154,335,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,603,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,380,748 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,660 shares during the same period.