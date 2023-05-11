Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] Stock trading around $5.34 per share: What’s Next?

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE: ETRN] gained 2.69% or 0.14 points to close at $5.34 with a heavy trading volume of 7710537 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Equitrans Midstream Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN), today, announced financial and operational results for the first quarter 2023. Included in the “Non-GAAP Disclosures” section of this news release are important disclosures regarding the use of non-GAAP supplemental financial measures, including information regarding their most comparable GAAP financial measure.

It opened the trading session at $5.26, the shares rose to $5.395 and dropped to $5.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETRN points out that the company has recorded -35.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.69M shares, ETRN reached to a volume of 7710537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETRN shares is $6.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETRN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Equitrans Midstream Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on ETRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitrans Midstream Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETRN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ETRN stock

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, ETRN shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitrans Midstream Corporation go to 2.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Equitrans Midstream Corporation [ETRN]

There are presently around $2,152 million, or 96.60% of ETRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETRN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,729,117, which is approximately 5.667% of the company’s market cap and around 0.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 49,236,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.92 million in ETRN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $247.58 million in ETRN stock with ownership of nearly 2.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in Equitrans Midstream Corporation [NYSE:ETRN] by around 41,393,881 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 40,752,151 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 320,942,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,088,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETRN stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,087,514 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 14,480,446 shares during the same period.