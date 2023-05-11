Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] Revenue clocked in at $210.20 million, up 11.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE: EXK] loss -14.05% on the last trading session, reaching $3.61 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Endeavour Silver Announces Q1 2023 Financial Results; Earnings Call at 10AM PDT (1PM EDT) Today.

“We are pleased to report a solid start this year with consolidated production expected to meet full year guidance,” stated Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. “Guanacevi continues to perform well, generating strong operating cash flow which we are reinvesting in the business. Industry-wide inflation pressures continue to persist, which combined with a strengthening Mexican Peso, are increasing our operating costs. We are working to manage our inputs in order to offset these cost pressures as we pursue productivity and efficiency initiatives..

Endeavour Silver Corp. represents 190.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $687.89 million with the latest information. EXK stock price has been found in the range of $3.59 to $4.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, EXK reached a trading volume of 4899483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXK shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Endeavour Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.75, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on EXK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavour Silver Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for EXK stock

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.17. With this latest performance, EXK shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +16.21. Endeavour Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for EXK is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.93. Additionally, EXK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Endeavour Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Endeavour Silver Corp. [EXK]

There are presently around $215 million, or 26.40% of EXK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 21,668,423, which is approximately 9.498% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,450,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.89 million in EXK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $22.47 million in EXK stock with ownership of nearly -2.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavour Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavour Silver Corp. [NYSE:EXK] by around 13,031,735 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,246,885 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,944,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,223,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,557,111 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 178,803 shares during the same period.