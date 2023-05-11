eBay Inc. [EBAY] Stock trading around $45.82 per share: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] gained 0.02% or 0.01 points to close at $45.82 with a heavy trading volume of 4297458 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that eBay Extends Authentication for Trading Cards to Canada.

The service – currently available for sneakers on eBay.ca – will expand to trading cards $250+.

eBay today announced the expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service for trading cards in Canada. Beginning now, single ungraded trading cards (including collectible card games, sports and non-sports cards) sold for $250+ in Canada will be authenticated. With this addition to eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee service in Canada, the company now offers authentication for enthusiasts looking to buy and sell both sneakers and trading cards.

It opened the trading session at $46.21, the shares rose to $46.35 and dropped to $45.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBAY points out that the company has recorded 12.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.97M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 4297458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $58 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 50 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for EBAY stock

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 5.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.83, while it was recorded at 45.57 for the last single week of trading, and 43.96 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 7.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eBay Inc. [EBAY]

There are presently around $21,457 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

408 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,221,592 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 40,687,516 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 391,488,347 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,397,455 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,004,397 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,809 shares during the same period.