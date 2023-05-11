Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] moved down -11.96: Why It’s Important

Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE: BROS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -11.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.37%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dutch Bros Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record 45 New Systemwide Shop Openings in Q1 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BROS stock dropped by -30.45%. The one-year Dutch Bros Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.37. The average equity rating for BROS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.56 billion, with 55.33 million shares outstanding and 40.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 956.36K shares, BROS stock reached a trading volume of 4104629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $38 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on BROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.87 for Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.29, while it was recorded at 31.54 for the last single week of trading, and 34.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dutch Bros Inc. Fundamentals:

Dutch Bros Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

BROS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc. go to 61.00%.

Dutch Bros Inc. [BROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,430 million, or 51.50% of BROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 53,485,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,203,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.32 million in BROS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $111.21 million in BROS stock with ownership of nearly 23.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dutch Bros Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Dutch Bros Inc. [NYSE:BROS] by around 4,643,935 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,871,707 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 66,354,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,870,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BROS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 332,290 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,280 shares during the same period.