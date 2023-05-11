CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] Is Currently 6.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] jumped around 4.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $67.77 at the close of the session, up 6.86%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM that CRISPR Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

-Regulatory submissions complete for exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel), formerly known as CTX001™, in the U.S. for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD)-.

-EU and U.K. submissions validated by European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA); exa-cel has been granted an Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the MHRA-.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock is now 66.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CRSP Stock saw the intraday high of $71.20 and lowest of $63.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.95, which means current price is +69.94% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 4337941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $82.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Bryan Garnier analysts kept a Buy rating on CRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4241.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.17.

How has CRSP stock performed recently?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.77. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 49.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.48 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.33, while it was recorded at 59.21 for the last single week of trading, and 55.59 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of -56190.40 and a Gross Margin at -11120.53. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54271.70.

Return on Total Capital for CRSP is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.01. Additionally, CRSP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] managed to generate an average of -$1,419,596 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Insider trade positions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

There are presently around $3,547 million, or 69.00% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 7,990,188, which is approximately 2.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 5,354,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.59 million in CRSP stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $251.98 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly -0.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 4,631,727 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 4,313,534 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 46,985,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,930,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 804,251 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 785,794 shares during the same period.