Craig Hallum slashes price target on Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] – find out why.

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.89% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.61%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Exact Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports record results, raises full-year guidance, accelerates path to positive free cash flow.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, EXAS stock rose by 56.61%. The one-year Exact Sciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.3. The average equity rating for EXAS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.83 billion, with 177.60 million shares outstanding and 176.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, EXAS stock reached a trading volume of 7190961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $76.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $90, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EXAS stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EXAS shares from 50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

EXAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.61. With this latest performance, EXAS shares gained by 17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.00 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.80, while it was recorded at 70.27 for the last single week of trading, and 51.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exact Sciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.79 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.91.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.75. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$97,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,267 million, or 89.30% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,252,465, which is approximately 3.453% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,379,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.88 million in EXAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $893.94 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 8.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exact Sciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 15,528,436 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 19,633,162 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 120,645,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,806,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,466 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,625,778 shares during the same period.