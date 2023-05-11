Confluent Inc. [CFLT] is 4.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 3.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.16. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Confluent Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First quarter revenue of $174 million, up 38% year over year.

First quarter Confluent Cloud revenue of $74 million, up 89% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3619420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Confluent Inc. stands at 5.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $7.00 billion, with 291.87 million shares outstanding and 150.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3619420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $28.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.12.

How has CFLT stock performed recently?

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.03. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.97, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.15 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Insider trade positions for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $2,958 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.75 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $274.91 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 27,563,460 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 16,099,229 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 88,095,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,758,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,964,416 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,188,485 shares during the same period.