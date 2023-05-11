Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Is Currently -2.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -2.80% or -1.06 points to close at $36.75 with a heavy trading volume of 7515370 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sprints Partners with Vlasic Pickles to Serve Up Dillightful Pickleball Gear.

Colorful athletic brand features America’s favorite pickle in limited-edition collaboration.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vlasic Pickles, the leading American pickle brand1, is teaming up with Sprints, the fun-loving performance accessories brand, to launch a limited-edition collection of pickleball gear. The collaboration is perfect for those just learning how to slam or those who dink like a pro.

It opened the trading session at $37.84, the shares rose to $37.93 and dropped to $36.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded 1.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -18.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 7515370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $42.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $45, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on CAG stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CAG shares from 33 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 120.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.52. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.01, while it was recorded at 37.55 for the last single week of trading, and 36.24 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.16. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $49,344 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $15,354 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,959,935, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,179,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.03 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -0.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 460 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 35,979,510 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 22,670,202 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 347,425,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 406,074,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,821,198 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,878 shares during the same period.