Compass Inc. [COMP] is 62.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Compass Inc. [NYSE: COMP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 35.00% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 75.00%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Compass, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) (“Compass” or “the Company”), the largest1 tech-enabled real estate brokerage, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We had a strong first quarter of 2023 that was highlighted by exceeding both our guidance and consensus on Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA,” said Robert Reffkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Compass. “Over the past few quarters, our agents and employees have successfully navigated the sharpest decline in residential real estate transactions in U.S. history. During this time, we increased our market share in the fourth quarter of 2022, and we’ve done so again in the first quarter of 2023. Our non-GAAP Commissions expense as a percentage of revenue improved by approximately 27 basis points from the first quarter of last year to 81.4%, when excluding the impact of the Agent Equity Program. We continue to benefit from taking decisive action with our expense reduction initiatives starting in early 2022. We are on schedule to achieve positive free cash flow in 2023, starting with Q2.”.

Over the last 12 months, COMP stock dropped by -17.65%. The one-year Compass Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.25. The average equity rating for COMP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 436.66 million shares outstanding and 406.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, COMP stock reached a trading volume of 10463577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compass Inc. [COMP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMP shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Compass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Compass Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on COMP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

COMP Stock Performance Analysis:

Compass Inc. [COMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.00. With this latest performance, COMP shares gained by 18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Compass Inc. [COMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compass Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compass Inc. [COMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.62 and a Gross Margin at +10.21. Compass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.00.

Return on Total Capital for COMP is now -38.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Inc. [COMP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.55. Additionally, COMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Inc. [COMP] managed to generate an average of -$188,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 74.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.61.Compass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Compass Inc. [COMP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $797 million, or 67.10% of COMP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMP stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 132,365,273, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,629,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.16 million in COMP stocks shares; and ANTIPODES PARTNERS LTD, currently with $56.83 million in COMP stock with ownership of nearly 38.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Compass Inc. [NYSE:COMP] by around 14,448,446 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 20,883,778 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 249,164,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,496,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,155,322 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 8,338,549 shares during the same period.