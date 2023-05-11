Coherent Corp. [COHR] stock Initiated by Rosenblatt analyst, price target now $55

Coherent Corp. [NYSE: COHR] loss -4.98% or -1.59 points to close at $30.31 with a heavy trading volume of 9550146 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Coherent Corp. Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Revenue of $1.24 billion, Grew 50% Year-Over-Year.

It opened the trading session at $26.98, the shares rose to $30.41 and dropped to $26.2901, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COHR points out that the company has recorded -4.78% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, COHR reached to a volume of 9550146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coherent Corp. [COHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHR shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Coherent Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $43 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Coherent Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on COHR stock. On November 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COHR shares from 45 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherent Corp. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

Trading performance analysis for COHR stock

Coherent Corp. [COHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.14. With this latest performance, COHR shares dropped by -11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.85 for Coherent Corp. [COHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.59, while it was recorded at 31.52 for the last single week of trading, and 39.51 for the last 200 days.

Coherent Corp. [COHR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coherent Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Coherent Corp. [COHR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coherent Corp. go to 13.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coherent Corp. [COHR]

There are presently around $3,714 million, or 90.20% of COHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHR stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 19,056,449, which is approximately 11.797% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,868,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.74 million in COHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $358.86 million in COHR stock with ownership of nearly 9.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coherent Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Coherent Corp. [NYSE:COHR] by around 15,000,194 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 13,407,404 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 94,110,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,517,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,278 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,294,759 shares during the same period.