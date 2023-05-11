Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Is Currently 1.63 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.25 at the close of the session, up 1.63%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM that Citius Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXR) (“Citius” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering with certain healthcare-focused and institutional investors for the purchase of an aggregate of 12,500,001 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,500,001 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.20 per share and accompanying warrant.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 58.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTXR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.30 and lowest of $1.2006 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +60.26% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 974.76K shares, CTXR reached a trading volume of 3544120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTXR shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has CTXR stock performed recently?

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.11. With this latest performance, CTXR shares dropped by -18.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.83 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2640, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1742 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -28.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.66. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,601,936 per employee.Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Insider trade positions for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $18 million, or 11.10% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,014,027, which is approximately 3.423% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,334,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.92 million in CTXR stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.67 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CTXR] by around 1,505,054 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 404,541 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,427,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,336,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 215,406 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 122,720 shares during the same period.