Chanson International Holding [CHSN] fell -22.86% so far this year. What now?

Chanson International Holding [NASDAQ: CHSN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.87% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.08%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Chanson International Holding Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Mr. Gang Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In fiscal year 2022, we strove to build and maintain our business resilience to offset the negative impact of the challenging macroeconomic environment and the resurgence of COVID-19 in China (the “2022 Outbreak”). Therefore, we shifted our focus to our United States stores and achieved a remarkable year-over-over revenue growth of 99.6% from them. As a result of our strategic expansion plans, including the opening of new stores in New York City, we generated significant revenue growth from bakery products, beverage products, and eat-in services. Our recent listing on Nasdaq in March 2023 represented a significant milestone for us and a testament to all the hard work and efforts of our dedicated team. Looking ahead, we remain committed to expanding our product selection, opening more stores across the United States, and enhancing our brand awareness to create more value for our shareholders. We are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us and will continue to develop new products, provide high-quality services and improve customer satisfaction. We believe our capabilities and experience position our company well for long-term growth, and we are confident that our continued growth and expansion will result in greater success in the future.”­.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.74 million, with 12.39 million shares outstanding and 3.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 467.44K shares, CHSN stock reached a trading volume of 19854342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chanson International Holding [CHSN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chanson International Holding is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CHSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.81 for Chanson International Holding [CHSN]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.7630 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Chanson International Holding Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chanson International Holding [CHSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Chanson International Holding’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.20.

Chanson International Holding’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Chanson International Holding [CHSN] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in Chanson International Holding [NASDAQ:CHSN] by around 17,644 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHSN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,644 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.