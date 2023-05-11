Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $125

Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.51%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Celsius Holdings, Inc., Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record first quarter revenue of $260 million, up 95% from $133 million in Q1 2022North America revenue increased 101% to $249 million, up from $124 million in Q1 2022.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of the leading global fitness drink, CELSIUS®, today reported preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results with the investment community.

Over the last 12 months, CELH stock rose by 206.25%. The one-year Celsius Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.72. The average equity rating for CELH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.44 billion, with 75.65 million shares outstanding and 40.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 919.21K shares, CELH stock reached a trading volume of 6942928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $130 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 242.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 94.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

CELH Stock Performance Analysis:

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.51. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 47.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.96 for Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.58, while it was recorded at 109.32 for the last single week of trading, and 96.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Celsius Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.14 and a Gross Margin at +41.15. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.65.

Return on Total Capital for CELH is now -29.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.14. Additionally, CELH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] managed to generate an average of -$578,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Celsius Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Celsius Holdings Inc. [CELH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,609 million, or 56.60% of CELH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,324,190, which is approximately 11.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,201,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $667.28 million in CELH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $543.51 million in CELH stock with ownership of nearly 1.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsius Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Celsius Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELH] by around 5,541,428 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 4,659,927 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,522,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,723,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELH stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,787,550 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,431 shares during the same period.