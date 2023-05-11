Canaccord Genuity lifts Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] jumped around 1.58 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.46 at the close of the session, up 4.53%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM that FDA Joint Advisory Committee Votes in Favor of Perrigo’s Opill® Daily Oral Contraceptive for OTC Use.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee (NDAC) and the Obstetrics, Reproductive, and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ORUDAC) voted unanimously 17 to 0, with no abstentions, that the benefits of making Opill®, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, available for over-the-counter (OTC) use outweighs the risks. The joint committee’s vote, while not binding, will be considered by the FDA when making its final decision regarding the potential approval of Opill® for OTC use, which is expected later this year.

“Today’s vote to recommend a switch of Opill® to OTC is a new, groundbreaking chapter in reproductive health. Perrigo is proud to lead the way in making contraception more accessible to women in the U.S.,” said Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer Murray S. Kessler. “We are motivated by the millions of people who need easy access to safe and effective contraception. Today’s outcome reflects Perrigo’s steadfast commitment to women and people, and their health.”.

Perrigo Company plc stock is now 6.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRGO Stock saw the intraday high of $37.09 and lowest of $33.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.90, which means current price is +10.69% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, PRGO reached a trading volume of 5305242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $51.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Perrigo Company plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $54, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PRGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGO in the course of the last twelve months was 74.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PRGO stock performed recently?

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.75. With this latest performance, PRGO shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.12, while it was recorded at 36.00 for the last single week of trading, and 36.79 for the last 200 days.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Perrigo Company plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.94.

Return on Total Capital for PRGO is now 1.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.31. Additionally, PRGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] managed to generate an average of -$14,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]

There are presently around $4,875 million, or 97.80% of PRGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,590,276, which is approximately 1.824% of the company’s market cap and around 1.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,222,475 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.09 million in PRGO stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $358.24 million in PRGO stock with ownership of nearly -5.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

193 institutional holders increased their position in Perrigo Company plc [NYSE:PRGO] by around 17,399,092 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 11,197,773 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 105,109,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,706,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRGO stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,084,953 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,003,759 shares during the same period.