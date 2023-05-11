Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] Stock trading around $2.28 per share: What’s Next?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.5499 during the day while it closed the day at $2.28. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Additional Mining Capacity with Two Hosting Partners.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce that it has finalized agreements for an aggregate of 14 megawatts (“MW”) of incremental hosting capacity to power its miners.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coinmint: Coinmint Partnership: Bit Digital has reached an agreement with Coinmint LLC (“Coinmint”) to secure an additional 10 MW of hosting capacity. The hosting facility, located in Massena, New York, is operated by a subsidiary of Coinmint. This new agreement brings the Company’s total contracted hosting capacity with Coinmint to approximately 40 MW. The agreement features an initial one-year term with automatic three-month renewals. Bit Digital intends to deliver approximately 3,600 recently purchased S19 mining units to the facility by the end of May 2023. The facility operates within an upstate New York region that is reported to generate 99% renewable energy, as stated in the New York Independent System Operator, Inc. (NYISO) Gold Book report for 2022.

Bit Digital Inc. stock has also gained 10.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTBT stock has inclined by 68.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 105.41% and gained 280.00% year-on date.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $179.41 million, with 82.57 million shares outstanding and 75.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 6826964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

BTBT stock trade performance evaluation

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.14. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 25.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.13 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.61, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 1.30 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.60 and a Gross Margin at +54.36. Bit Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.06.

Return on Total Capital for BTBT is now 12.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] managed to generate an average of $405,334 per employee.Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 8.30% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 1,940,825, which is approximately 2.195% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 1,596,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 million in BTBT stocks shares; and EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC, currently with $2.85 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 3.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bit Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 570,451 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,101,796 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,195,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,867,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 194,977 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 569,940 shares during the same period.