BHP Group Limited [BHP] Stock trading around $59.65 per share: What’s Next?

BHP Group Limited [NYSE: BHP] plunged by -$0.83 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.6599 during the day while it closed the day at $59.65. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM that BHP case study a first for natural capital accounting in mining.

BHP Beenup Waterbirds.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BHP Group Limited stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BHP stock has declined by -10.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.99% and lost -3.87% year-on date.

The market cap for BHP stock reached $145.76 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.46 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.07M shares, BHP reached a trading volume of 3551233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BHP Group Limited [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $70.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2023, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

BHP stock trade performance evaluation

BHP Group Limited [BHP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -4.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for BHP Group Limited [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.47, while it was recorded at 59.99 for the last single week of trading, and 58.68 for the last 200 days.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BHP Group Limited [BHP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.73 and a Gross Margin at +61.00. BHP Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.10.

Return on Total Capital for BHP is now 46.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BHP Group Limited [BHP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.54. Additionally, BHP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.BHP Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BHP Group Limited [BHP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited go to -8.90%.

BHP Group Limited [BHP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,626 million, or 3.50% of BHP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,125,252, which is approximately 1.619% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 13,828,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $836.33 million in BHP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $284.6 million in BHP stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BHP Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in BHP Group Limited [NYSE:BHP] by around 9,996,640 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 9,820,362 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 73,206,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,023,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHP stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,579,300 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,146,790 shares during the same period.