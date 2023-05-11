Azenta Inc. [AZTA] is -37.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] traded at a low on 05/10/23, posting a -18.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.45. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Azenta Reports Results of Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 and Announces Business Realignment.

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5273421 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azenta Inc. stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for AZTA stock reached $2.45 billion, with 72.54 million shares outstanding and 69.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, AZTA reached a trading volume of 5273421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azenta Inc. [AZTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Azenta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $62, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on AZTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.83.

How has AZTA stock performed recently?

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.18. With this latest performance, AZTA shares dropped by -18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.48 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.89, while it was recorded at 43.35 for the last single week of trading, and 50.88 for the last 200 days.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azenta Inc. [AZTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.32 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. Azenta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.03.

Return on Total Capital for AZTA is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.68. Additionally, AZTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] managed to generate an average of -$3,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

There are presently around $2,691 million, or 108.87% of AZTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,215,805, which is approximately 2.561% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,194,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $262.23 million in AZTA stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $161.79 million in AZTA stock with ownership of nearly -2.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azenta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ:AZTA] by around 10,742,033 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 8,564,328 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 54,518,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,824,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZTA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,777,888 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,220 shares during the same period.