ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Revenue clocked in at $79.84 billion, up 2.86% YTD: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] loss -2.18% on the last trading session, reaching $26.97 price per share at the time. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ArcelorMittal announces the commencement of a new share buyback program of 85 million shares for 2023-2025.

5 May 2023, 12:00 CET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Following publication of the first quarter 2023 results press release dated 4 May 2023 (the ‘ER Press Release’)1, ArcelorMittal (the ‘Company’) announces the commencement of a new buyback program of up to 85 million shares (the ‘Program’) under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 2 May 2023, to be completed by May 2025. The actual amount of shares that will be repurchased pursuant to this new Program will depend on the level of post-dividend Free Cash Flow generated over the period (the Company’s defined policy is to return a minimum of 50% of post-dividend annual FCF), the continued authorization by shareholders, and market conditions.

ArcelorMittal S.A. represents 859.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.72 billion with the latest information. MT stock price has been found in the range of $26.625 to $27.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 3648886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $37.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2023, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.83, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 26.34 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,332 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,343,511, which is approximately -3.341% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,576,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.4 million in MT stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $116.29 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 1180.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 8,784,133 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 8,007,850 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 32,593,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,385,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,513 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,362 shares during the same period.