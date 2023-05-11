Aramark [ARMK] Stock trading around $36.65 per share: What’s Next?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] gained 2.26% or 0.81 points to close at $36.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3508561 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Aramark Reports Second Quarter Earnings.

It opened the trading session at $36.27, the shares rose to $36.865 and dropped to $35.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARMK points out that the company has recorded 3.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, ARMK reached to a volume of 3508561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aramark [ARMK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $43.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Aramark stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on ARMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 154.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ARMK stock

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.08. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.35 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.05, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.51 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aramark [ARMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.99 and a Gross Margin at +6.48. Aramark’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Total Capital for ARMK is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aramark [ARMK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.97. Additionally, ARMK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 252.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aramark [ARMK] managed to generate an average of $710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.11.Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Aramark [ARMK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 31.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aramark [ARMK]

There are presently around $10,899 million, or 107.55% of ARMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 26,238,987, which is approximately 32.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,287,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $890.14 million in ARMK stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $688.5 million in ARMK stock with ownership of nearly 4.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aramark stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Aramark [NYSE:ARMK] by around 49,746,976 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 26,924,602 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 220,714,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,385,932 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARMK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,484,519 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,866,745 shares during the same period.