Alcon Inc. [ALC] Is Currently 8.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alcon Inc. [NYSE: ALC] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 8.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.64. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM that Alcon Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter 2023 sales of $2.3 billion, up 7%, or 11% constant currency(1) (cc).

First quarter 2023 diluted EPS of $0.35, up 3%, or up 26% cc; core diluted EPS(2) of $0.70 up 3%, or 14% cc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3826219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcon Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for ALC stock reached $39.66 billion, with 491.80 million shares outstanding and 489.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, ALC reached a trading volume of 3826219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcon Inc. [ALC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALC shares is $83.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Alcon Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2023, representing the official price target for Alcon Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ALC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcon Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01.

How has ALC stock performed recently?

Alcon Inc. [ALC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.83. With this latest performance, ALC shares gained by 15.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.50 for Alcon Inc. [ALC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.71, while it was recorded at 75.31 for the last single week of trading, and 68.33 for the last 200 days.

Alcon Inc. [ALC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcon Inc. [ALC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.24 and a Gross Margin at +55.15. Alcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.84.

Return on Total Capital for ALC is now 4.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.81. Additionally, ALC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcon Inc. [ALC] managed to generate an average of $12,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

Earnings analysis for Alcon Inc. [ALC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alcon Inc. go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Alcon Inc. [ALC]

There are presently around $19,113 million, or 60.30% of ALC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,542,790, which is approximately 2.18% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,678,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in ALC stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $1.13 billion in ALC stock with ownership of nearly 7.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Alcon Inc. [NYSE:ALC] by around 27,920,993 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 15,993,003 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 193,102,894 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,016,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALC stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,432,913 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 5,925,290 shares during the same period.