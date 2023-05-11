Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain 1.47% so far this year. What now?

Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: AKAM] closed the trading session at $85.54 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $83.12, while the highest price level was $86.50. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that AKAMAI REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

First quarter revenue of $916 million, up 1% year-over-year and up 4% when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

Security and compute revenue represented 57% of total revenue in the first quarter and grew 13% year-over-year and 16% when adjusted for foreign exchange*.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.47 percent and weekly performance of 9.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, AKAM reached to a volume of 4273323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKAM shares is $93.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Akamai Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Akamai Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AKAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akamai Technologies Inc. is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for AKAM in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

AKAM stock trade performance evaluation

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, AKAM shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.61, while it was recorded at 79.87 for the last single week of trading, and 85.22 for the last 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +58.03. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.48.

Return on Total Capital for AKAM is now 9.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.81. Additionally, AKAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] managed to generate an average of $53,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Akamai Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Akamai Technologies Inc. go to 12.00%.

Akamai Technologies Inc. [AKAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,161 million, or 95.40% of AKAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,952,230, which is approximately 0.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,087,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in AKAM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $563.27 million in AKAM stock with ownership of nearly -1.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Akamai Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:AKAM] by around 9,176,092 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 9,661,602 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 123,328,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,166,276 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 971,886 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 933,347 shares during the same period.