agilon health inc. [AGL] gain 54.83% so far this year. What now?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] loss -3.92% on the last trading session, reaching $24.99 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:01 PM that agilon health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue increased 74% to $1.14 billion and Medicare Advantage membership increased 61% to 402,200.

Total members live on the agilon platform grew to 490,900, including 402,200 Medicare Advantage members and 88,700 ACO REACH beneficiaries.

agilon health inc. represents 412.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.26 billion with the latest information. AGL stock price has been found in the range of $23.90 to $26.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 4604359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock. On September 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGL shares from 33 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.56, while it was recorded at 25.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.94 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, agilon health inc. [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $10,793 million, or 106.14% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 46,671,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in AGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $960.62 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly -6.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 18,296,256 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,406,182 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 404,198,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,901,077 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,486,597 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,307,525 shares during the same period.