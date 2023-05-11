Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] moved up 26.27: Why It’s Important

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ADXN] price surged by 26.27 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 1:00 AM that Addex Announces ADX71149 Phase 2 Epilepsy Clinical Study’s Independent Interim Review Committee Recommends Continuing Study.

Cohort 1 progressing through Part 2.

A sum of 10710084 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 377.81K shares. Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares reached a high of $1.00 and dropped to a low of $0.8212 until finishing in the latest session at $0.94.

Guru’s Opinion on Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addex Therapeutics Ltd is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

ADXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.32. With this latest performance, ADXN shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0073, while it was recorded at 0.7771 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9904 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Addex Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1420.12. Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1439.78.

Return on Total Capital for ADXN is now -180.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -188.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -135.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.60. Additionally, ADXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] managed to generate an average of -$866,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd [ADXN] Insider Position Details

Positions in Addex Therapeutics Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ:ADXN] by around 163,828 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 4,978,370 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 3,842,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,299,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADXN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,964 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 402,033 shares during the same period.