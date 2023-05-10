ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock Initiated by DA Davidson analyst, price target now $30

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.01%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ZoomInfo Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $300.7 million Grows 24% year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 22% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 40%.

Over the last 12 months, ZI stock dropped by -56.28%. The one-year ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.4. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.23 billion, with 403.41 million shares outstanding and 295.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, ZI stock reached a trading volume of 5855021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $32.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $34 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $28, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ZI stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 35 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.01. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.48 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 5.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.84. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] managed to generate an average of $17,853 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 18.96%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,126 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.38 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $616.8 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 57,663,897 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 50,811,101 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 240,155,110 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 348,630,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,711,682 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 14,583,202 shares during the same period.