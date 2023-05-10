why Welltower Inc. [WELL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.16

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] traded at a high on 05/09/23, posting a 2.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $78.32. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Welltower Announces Upsized Pricing of $900 Million of Exchangeable Senior Notes.

Welltower® Inc. (NYSE: WELL) (“Welltower” or the “Company”) announced today that on May 8, 2023 its operating company, Welltower OP LLC (“Welltower OP”), priced and upsized the previously announced offering (the “Offering”) of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 2.750% exchangeable senior notes due 2028 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Welltower OP also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $135 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The Offering is expected to close on May 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be Welltower OP’s senior unsecured obligations and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2023, at a rate of 2.750% per year. The notes will mature on May 15, 2028 (the “Maturity Date”), unless earlier exchanged, purchased or redeemed. The Company will fully and unconditionally guarantee the notes on a senior unsecured basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4261029 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Welltower Inc. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for WELL stock reached $37.95 billion, with 483.52 million shares outstanding and 471.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 4261029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $82.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $81, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on WELL stock. On January 09, 2023, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 72 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 145.97.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 7.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.23, while it was recorded at 77.57 for the last single week of trading, and 71.42 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +16.94. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.41.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.73. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $274,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 62.90%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $36,802 million, or 99.92% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,690,885, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,874,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.91 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.72 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 18.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 29,262,313 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 27,124,372 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 413,499,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,886,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,482,072 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,650,699 shares during the same period.