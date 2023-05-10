why Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.10

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: TIVC] price surged by 18.46 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Tivic Health Launches B2B Portal, Accelerates Healthcare Commercial Sales Expansion.

Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, announced today that it has launched a B2B portal to support its increasing demand for commercial ordering of its doctor recommended and FDA-approved bioelectronic sinus device, ClearUP. This portal is available to pharmacy groups and healthcare providers, in addition to wholesalers and distributors.

ClearUP is a drug-free therapy that provides relief from allergy sinus pain, sinus headaches, sinus pressure, and congestion.

A sum of 7565788 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.72M shares. Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $0.175 and dropped to a low of $0.1402 until finishing in the latest session at $0.15.

The one-year TIVC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.86.

Guru’s Opinion on Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tivic Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

TIVC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.49. With this latest performance, TIVC shares gained by 14.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.18 for Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1645, while it was recorded at 0.1343 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0450 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tivic Health Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -548.80 and a Gross Margin at +15.71. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -548.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.65.

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. [TIVC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of TIVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIVC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 25,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.15% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 14,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in TIVC stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $2000.0 in TIVC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tivic Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Tivic Health Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:TIVC] by around 44,198 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 676 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 22,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIVC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,497 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.