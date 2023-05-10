why Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.93

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SPPI] closed the trading session at $1.20 on 05/09/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.10, while the highest price level was $1.27. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Corporate Update.

— Q1 2023 net sales of $15.6 million, an increase of 54% compared to Q4 2022 –.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

— Company to be acquired by Assertio Holdings, Inc., delivering value to stakeholders in an all stock and contingent value rights (CVR) transaction –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 225.64 percent and weekly performance of 17.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 177.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 76.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, SPPI reached to a volume of 11498514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPPI shares is $1.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On December 26, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SPPI shares from 17 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

SPPI stock trade performance evaluation

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.65. With this latest performance, SPPI shares gained by 76.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 177.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.32 for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8168, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7189 for the last 200 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -718.78 and a Gross Margin at +82.28. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -772.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.69.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SPPI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $56 million, or 26.30% of SPPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPPI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 17,000,000, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,400,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.08 million in SPPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.65 million in SPPI stock with ownership of nearly -46.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SPPI] by around 4,285,153 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 10,088,141 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 32,205,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,578,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPPI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,998 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,543 shares during the same period.