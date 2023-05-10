why Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.05

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.57%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 8:01 AM that The Ball® Brand Expands Keepsake Jar Collection with New Honeybee-Embossed Jars to Commemorate World Bee Day.

The Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jar celebrates the important role bees play in pollinating and preserving the fruits and vegetables canners love.

In anticipation of World Bee Day on May 20, the Ball® brand, a part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, has launched its latest innovation – the Ball® Honeybee Keepsake Jars – honoring the unsung garden hero: the honeybee. The collector’s edition canning jar features a unique bee and honeycomb design and highlights the important role these pollinators play in growing the foods people love to preserve and enjoy. To further help honeybees thrive, a donation is being made to The Bee Conservancy, an organization dedicated to protecting bees, safeguarding the environment, and securing food justice, that will help collect vital hive data, fight threats to honeybees and advance hive health.

Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -55.56%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.62. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.01 billion, with 413.90 million shares outstanding and 411.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 6901975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $16 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $26, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.57. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.20 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 14.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 0.10%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,912 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,566,082, which is approximately -1.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 47,361,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.14 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $440.02 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 1.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 35,773,451 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 21,526,329 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 334,289,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,589,407 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,114,621 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,880,655 shares during the same period.