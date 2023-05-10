why Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $35.46

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] plunged by -$0.74 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $23.39 during the day while it closed the day at $22.84. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Equitable Holdings Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Strong results across Retirement1, Asset and Wealth Management businesses with $3.2 billion core inflows2.

Robust balance sheet, strong capital position with $1.8 billion3 of cash at HoldCo and high quality investment portfolio with 96% of fixed maturities rated investment grade.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -8.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQH stock has declined by -29.66% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.54% and lost -20.42% year-on date.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $7.85 billion, with 368.60 million shares outstanding and 332.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 5753412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $35.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.46.

EQH stock trade performance evaluation

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.64. With this latest performance, EQH shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.89, while it was recorded at 23.60 for the last single week of trading, and 28.88 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 8.16%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,127 million, or 102.50% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,781,024, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,669,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.16 million in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $735.94 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 18,915,707 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 32,051,257 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 304,850,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 355,817,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,732,983 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,487,774 shares during the same period.