Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell -0.74% so far this year. What now?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] price surged by 0.71 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Weyerhaeuser, Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance Partner for Second Year to Provide Mental Health Resources for Wildland Firefighters.

Fighting Fires Together campaign provides expert resources and support to those on the front lines of wildfires.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) and Firefighter Behavioral Health Alliance today announced an expanded partnership on Fighting Fires Together, a campaign that provides support for wildland firefighters and their families. In its second year, the program is designed to provide resources and increase awareness around the importance of mental health assistance for these first responders.

A sum of 5347407 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.98M shares. Weyerhaeuser Company shares reached a high of $30.09 and dropped to a low of $29.42 until finishing in the latest session at $29.96.

The one-year WY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.92. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $38 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 28.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -1.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.55 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.06, while it was recorded at 29.53 for the last single week of trading, and 31.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,486 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,614,485, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,904,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.39 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 15.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 419 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 33,262,535 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 27,497,328 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 556,272,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,032,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,351,066 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,856,484 shares during the same period.