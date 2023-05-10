Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $36

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] price plunged by -9.58 percent to reach at -$2.73. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Warner Music Group Corp. Reports Results for Fiscal Second Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights.

Underlying Growth in Recorded Music Streaming Revenue Despite a Challenged Macroeconomic Environment.

A sum of 5521259 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.32M shares. Warner Music Group Corp. shares reached a high of $28.67 and dropped to a low of $25.01 until finishing in the latest session at $25.76.

The one-year WMG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.0. The average equity rating for WMG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Warner Music Group Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Neutral rating on WMG stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WMG shares from 34 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.35. With this latest performance, WMG shares dropped by -19.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.23 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.84, while it was recorded at 27.27 for the last single week of trading, and 30.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Music Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,640.13. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,613.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $87,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WMG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 12.06%.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,100 million, or 89.40% of WMG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,181,454, which is approximately 1.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,674,369 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.97 million in WMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $268.45 million in WMG stock with ownership of nearly 1.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warner Music Group Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ:WMG] by around 12,314,314 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 15,196,749 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 92,820,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,331,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,589 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 5,335,492 shares during the same period.