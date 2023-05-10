Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $63.3843 during the day while it closed the day at $62.26. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Apollo Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer at Apollo said, “The consequences of the past decade-plus of artificially low interest rates were on full display in the first quarter. While the traditional banking model navigates certain challenges, the role of private markets in financing the broader economy becomes increasingly important. We’ve chosen a market that is differentiated within our industry – senior secured, safe yield at the top of the capital structure – that positions us well for the many evolving opportunities in this environment. We have tremendous runway in front of us and we’re highly focused on executing the attractive growth plan we laid out at the beginning of the year.”.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock has also gained 1.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APO stock has declined by -15.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.51% and lost -2.40% year-on date.

The market cap for APO stock reached $34.07 billion, with 583.20 million shares outstanding and 328.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 4202566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $75.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Apollo Global Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on APO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.27.

APO stock trade performance evaluation

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.70 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.93, while it was recorded at 60.72 for the last single week of trading, and 61.33 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -18.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,642.82. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,638.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 7.60%.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,849 million, or 56.10% of APO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,866,248, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,755,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in APO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.9 billion in APO stock with ownership of nearly -0.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apollo Global Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE:APO] by around 25,497,240 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 24,407,876 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 268,900,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,805,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APO stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,703,523 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,086,319 shares during the same period.