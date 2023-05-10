Wall Street Analyst Resumed Altria Group Inc. [MO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] slipped around -0.17 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $46.44 at the close of the session, down -0.36%. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2023 Annual Meeting” or “meeting”) on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2023 Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted via live webcast. During the meeting, shareholders as of the 2023 Annual Meeting record date (March 27, 2023) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to submit questions during the meeting as time permits. Although shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting, they are encouraged to do so before the meeting using one of the methods described in the 2023 Proxy Statement.

Altria Group Inc. stock is now 1.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MO Stock saw the intraday high of $46.665 and lowest of $46.1514 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.03, which means current price is +8.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 4399761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $36, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on MO stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 62.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.57. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.87, while it was recorded at 46.48 for the last single week of trading, and 45.30 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.92%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

There are presently around $48,815 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 160,359,249, which is approximately 0.77% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,531,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.83 billion in MO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.36 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly 0.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 933 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 65,119,225 shares. Additionally, 780 investors decreased positions by around 66,968,622 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 919,047,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,051,135,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,654,353 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 10,312,662 shares during the same period.